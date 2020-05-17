e-paper
1,463 migrants leave for Bihar from Maharashtra’s Kalyan

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 01:34 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
More than 1,400 migrants from Bihar boarded the Shramik Special train from Kalyan railway station on Saturday evening at 3.50pm to Gaya district.

“The train was scheduled at 2.pm, but the journey was delayed because passengers had to be screened before boarding the train. Hence, the train departed at 3.50pm with total 1,463 passengers to Gaya railway station in Bihar,” an official from Kalyan railway station said.

Passengers who registered for this train came from Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and Karjat.

“The train has 24 compartments, in which passengers were accommodated ensuring social distancing norms,” the official said.

