1.5-yr-old among 42 fresh Covid-19 cases in Gurdaspur

All the infected persons, including 28 men and 14 women, have Nanded Sahib connection

May 05, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Causing a sharp spurt in Covid-19 cases in the district, 42 persons tested positive on Tuesday.

All of them had returned from Sikh shrine Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Their samples, whose results were received on Tuesday, had been sent for examination on May 2.

The test outcome has sent a new wave of fear among the residents of Gurdaspur district.

The fresh positive cases – comprising 14 women and 28 men – include a one-and-a-half-year-old male child from Wadala Bangar village and an 86-year-old man from Sultani village. One of them is a 27-year-old prisoner of Bhagwanpur Kotli Surat Malhi locality.

