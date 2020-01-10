e-paper
Home / Cities / ₹1,700-cr allocated under Tribal Sub-Plan: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

₹1,700-cr allocated under Tribal Sub-Plan: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

The CM was presiding over the 47th meeting of Tribal Advisory Council

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

“Rs 904 crore planned and Rs 831 crore non-planned allocations have been done under Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) during the current financial year,” chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday.

The CM who was presiding over the 47th meeting of Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), said, “Several policy decisions were taken by the council since single-line administration has been adopted to solve various issues of the tribal people.” “Nine percent of the state budget has been earmarked for TSP for overall development of the tribal areas, our government is giving special thrust on their development to bring them on par with other areas,” he said.

Talking about other plans of the BJP government led by him, Thakur said, “Rs144.17 crore has been earmarked for construction of buildings, roads and bridges, Rs169.37 crore for education sector, Rs99.22 crore for health sector and Rs59.54 crore for irrigation and water supply schemes in the tribal areas.” “Last year, 71 helicopter flightswere carried out in the tribal areas which benefitted 2,303 people,” he said, adding, that they had taken up the matter for providing subsidy in helicopter services for tribal areas during 2018-19 with the tribal affairs ministry, government of India, and received Rs4 crore subsidy.

‘Three schools opened in tribal areas’

“Under the border area development programme, the state government succeeded to get additional amount of Rs 10 crore during 2017-18 and Rs 8.45 crore from 2018-19,” the CM said, adding that special central assistance of Rs 67 crore was provided by the Centre under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution from 2019-20. “We also succeeded in sanctioning three Eklavya Model Residential Schools which have been opened in Bharmour, Pangi and Lahaul,” he told the attendees.

Talking about his government’s other details, he said that tele-medicine facility was provided for Bharmour and Pangi tribal areas for which the Union government provided Rs 2 crore special assistance in 2018-19, adding that Rs 1.74 crore have been approved for this year. Tele-medicine facility has been started in Keylong, Kaza and Pooh, he said.

‘Tribal Bhawan in Rampur’

Giving details about future plans, Thakur said a Tribal Bhawan was being constructed in Rampur at a cost of Rs 6.79 crore to facilitate the tribals of Kinnaur and Spiti.

“Former prime minister (PM) late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during his visit to Keylong, had announced the construction of Rohtang tunnel in 2000. The tunnel will be dedicated soon by present PM Narendra Modi to facilitate the people Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi areas. The construction will be named as Atal Tunnel,” the CM told the officials present.

