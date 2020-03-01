1 held for attack on Shiv Sena leader in Dhariwal

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:22 IST

Police have arrested one of the two accused who fired at Honey Mahajan, president of the youth wing of Shiv Sena (Hindustan), and another trader in Dhariwal on February 10.

The police said accused Simranjit Singh, a resident of Kandiala village in Batala subdivision in Gurdaspur district, was arrested on Saturday.

Mahajan was injured while trader Ashok Kumar was killed in the attack.

Later, the police procured footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area which captured the images of the assailants fleeing after the incident.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said Simaranjit Singh will be produced in a court on Monday and they will seek his remand for interrogation so that the other accused could also be arrested.