1 held for beating up power supply agency staffer

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:54 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee of a private power supply agency of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) at Diva on Friday. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for three days.

“Nitesh Sudam Keni allegedly abused and assaulted an employee of an agency, which has the franchise of electricity supply in Diva. Abdul Chaudhary, 21, was on duty with one of his colleagues at NR Nagar when the incident took place,” said an official from Mumbra police station, Thane.

MSEDCL handed over electricity supply to the private agency in March. But, the residents are not happy with the service as power often trips due to technical issues. When Chaudhary visited the area, Keni assaulted him.

“Keni was arrested by the Mumbra police after complaint lodged by the Chaudhary and his colleague. Keni also took away their mobile phones,” added an official from Mumbra police station. The case has been registered under section 392 of Indian Penal Code.

