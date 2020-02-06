1 held in Bhiwandi for molesting, flashing children

cities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:35 IST

A 36-year-old man was arrested for molesting children at a housing society in Bhiwandi on Wednesday. The minors were playing outside the society building when the accused Kamlesh Najrana, approached and touched two to three of the boys and girls inappropriately. One of the children later narrated the incident to their parents who then informed Nizampura police station.

According to the police complaint, the abuse occurred at Adarsh Park two in the last week. Najrana, who lives in the nearby Radhakhrushna Society, had visited the small open space where the children, aged between four and 10, were playing. He then reportedly showed them his private parts and started touching a few of them inappropriately.

“Parents of the children came to the police station and narrated the incident. The accused had engaged in such behaviour before as well. We immediately arrested him from his house. Nearby CCTV footage also shows that he engaged with the children,” said an officer from Nizampura police station. Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Najrana under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.