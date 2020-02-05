e-paper
1 killed, 12 injured as bus, truck collide near Jagraon

1 killed, 12 injured as bus, truck collide near Jagraon

Truck driver was repairing the vehicle on the highway; bus driver failed to notice it, say eyewitnesses

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

One person was killed and 12 others injured after a passenger bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near gurdwara Begampura Bhora in Jagraon on Wednesday morning around 6.30.

As per information, the truck loaded with sand and other construction material had developed a snag. Following this, the driver parked the vehicle on the highway and started repairing it. The bus driver failed to notice the truck due to heavy fog and crashed into it.

The impact of the collision was so strong that both the vehicles turned over. Some passerby rushed to the rescue of passengers and took them to a nearby hospital.

Inspector Jagjit Singh, Jagraon station house officer, said that one passenger was killed in the mishap and 12 others injured.

He added that the deceased was identified with the help of his mobile phone. “As the phone was damaged in the mishap, we inserted his SIM card in another phone and traced his family members,” the SHO said.

Five injured were referred to Ludhiana civil hospital and while others were being treated at the Jagraon civil hospital. The bus had started from Ludhiana for Abohar via Moga. At least 25 people were travelling in it when the accident took place.

The SHO said a case has been registered against both the drivers under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. Both are absconding.

