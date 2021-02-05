IND USA
File photo: Prime minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
1 mn golden cards, 10k treatments in first 40 days of PMJAY SEHAT scheme in J-K

  • The scheme was e-launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:36 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said that 10.77 lakh golden cards and 10,000 treatments have been done in the first 40 days after the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) SEHAT scheme. The scheme was e-launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.

Since the launch of the scheme, in the first forty days, ten thousand free and cashless treatments worth 7.21 Crore have been provided to eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Besides, 10.77 Lakh golden cards have been issued in addition to 12.90 Lakh golden cards issued under AB PM-JAY.

Financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo said, “AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme is a historical step in the direction towards Universal Health Insurance. We have made a humble beginning but there is a long way to go. It is heartening to see residents availing free and cashless benefits from reputed empanelled hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He further said, “residents of Jammu and Kashmir have already started availing benefits under the scheme from reputed hospitals outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that since the launch of the scheme, 155 patients have already availed benefits in empanelled hospitals from outside J-K using portability feature of AB PM-JAY scheme.”

Also read: 4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months

ABPMJAY SEHAT scheme, launched by the government, covers all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, including employees and pensioners as well as their families.

ABPM-JAY SEHAT scheme, in convergence with PM-JAY, aims to provide Universal Health Insurance Coverage of 5.00 lakh per family on a floater basis. AB PM-JAY SEHAT has the same benefits as available under AB-PMJAY.

The ABPM-JAY SEHAT scheme provides cashless access to empanelled health care services for the beneficiaries. More than 24,000 empanelled public and private hospitals (including 229 hospitals empanelled within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir) under AB PM-JAY are providing benefits under this scheme.

The scheme envisions to help mitigate expenditure on medical treatment to all the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. It covers up to 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days post-hospitalization expenses such as diagnostics and medicines. There is no restriction on the family size, age or gender. The benefits provided under the scheme are portable across the country.

The registrations under the scheme can be done at any Common Service Centers (CSCs) or empanelled hospitals. A network of more than five thousand CSCs are up and working. About 24 lakh residents of J-K have already registered under the scheme making 48 per cent the families eligible for benefits under the scheme.

