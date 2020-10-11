e-paper
Home / Cities / 10 booked for attack on tea shop owner in Ludhiana

10 booked for attack on tea shop owner in Ludhiana

The attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooter-borne man for driving rashly

cities Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The police here on Sunday booked 10 persons for allegedly attempting to murder a 60-year-old tea shop owner, two days after he was attacked.

One of the accused was identified as Rohit Kumar of Indira Colony.

The victim got paralysed after the accused brutally assaulted him with baseball bats and sticks at his tea shop in Sundar Nagar on Friday night. The attack came hours after the victim’s son had an altercation with a scooter-borne man for driving rashly.

Complainant Raju Khaneja, son of the victim, told the police that on Friday afternoon, he had confronted a scooter-borne man who was driving rashly.

He had returned to his shop after onlookers intervened and had seen the man follow him before driving away. Later, the accused turned up with his accomplices and assaulted his elderly father.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that efforts were on to identify Rohit’s accomplices. The SHO added that a case, under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 149 (unlawful assembly), of the IPC was lodged. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

