₹10 cr assets of 11 drug convicts seized at notorious Moga village

Mar 06, 2020
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times, Moga
Police along with revenue department officials seized assets worth ₹10 crore of 11 drug convicts at Moga district’s notorious Daulewala village in the last two days.

The process of freezing the properties of other smugglers is being followed up expeditiously, said deputy superintendent of police Yadvinder Singh Bajwa.

The police said residential properties worth ₹6 crore of five smugglers who were involved in smuggling of commercial quantity of heroin were frozen.

On Thursday, 22 acre agricultural land worth ₹4 crore of smugglers was seized by the district police.

The assets were seized on the orders of the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police have got approval to seize the properties of 47 persons involved in smuggling of commercial quantity of drugs.

Interestingly, of the 24 smugglers in the district’s Dharamkot block, 20 belong to Daulewala village.

Moga superintendent of police (SP) Rattan Singh Brar said the war against drugs was their top priority. “We will continue with a sustained action against drug peddlers. Seizures of properties will break their backbone. We are pursuing more such cases with the authorities concerned. The immoveable assets worth ₹17 crore will be seized,” he added.

On Thursday, police seized 14 acre agriculture land worth ₹2.5 crore of Ginder Singh and Shinder Singh, while their three residential properties worth ₹4 crore were seized on Friday. Shinder was booked under the NDPS Act in 2018, while Ginder was arrested with heroin in 2003.

On Thursday, six acre agriculture land worth ₹1 crore belonging to brothers Avtar Singh, Balwinder Singh and Gurcharan Singh was seized.

On Friday, the police also seized two residential properties of Avtar and Balwinder. The three brothers were booked under the NDPS Act in 2007 after drugs were recovered from them.

