10 months on, no progress on restoration of Darshani Deori in Tarn Taran gurdwara

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:13 IST

Tarn Taran Ten months after Kar Sewa activists demolished a portion of the Darshani Deori, the main entrance leading to the sanctum sanctorum of the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on March 31, restoration and preservation of the structure is yet to begin. Baba Jagtar Singh headed the Kar Sewa Group involved in the incident.

The only work towards restoration has been that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has formed a sub-committee of its members and subject experts for the preservation and renovation of this important relic of Sikh heritage.

Gurdwara manager Balwinder Singh said, “Restoration work of the Deori has not been started as SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court. However, we have no stay order from the court on restoration and preservation work of the structure.” Mann has filed a plea in court seeking action against Baba Jagtar Singh and the activists, who, he claimed, had ‘destroyed’ the gurdwara. An SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka claimed, “Experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, have scanned the structure for its restoration.”

No action against accused,

despite SGPC panel indictment

The accused in the case are roaming free, in spite of a four-member SGPC probe committee’s recommendation of a police case against them. The panel comprised Sialka, Bhai Ram Singh (both SGPC members); Gurmeet Singh and Harjit Singh Lalu Ghuman (assistant secretaries). It had submitted its report to SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on April 5, 2019. After this, Longowal had said they will get police cases registered against the accused.

The panel had held the Kar Sewa and the then manager of the gurdwara, Partap Singh, ‘guilty’ of demolishing the historic structure without its permission. It had also taken back the right of doing Kar Sewa (voluntarily religious service) at the gurdwara from Baba Jagtar Singh.

“The Kar Sewa head had tendered an apology, and had claimed that he had not received the new order from the SGPC for not demolishing the historic structure. The probe into this claim is on,” Sialka told HT over phone.

When questioned, if a police complaint had been lodged against the accused, SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh said, “I am not aware. I hope the manager of the gurdwara must have lodged a police complaint.” Gurdwara Balwinder said no complaint had been lodged.

“The SGPC is not only shielding the accused, it is also playing with the sentiments of devotees,” claimed Harpal Singh, general secretary, SAD (Amritsar). Tejbir Singh, of Tarn Taran, said, “For trying to demolish folk dancers’ statues at the Heritage Street, police have registered a case of attempt to murder. For demolishing a 200-year-old historic structure, however, no action has been taken. This is shameful.”

