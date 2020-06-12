10 ONGC workers test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai

cities

At least 10 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) rig workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 10 days. ONGC had re-commenced rotating shifts for on-shore to offshore deployments this month. The workers displayed symptoms on the rigs and were flown to Mumbai, where they were tested positive. ONGC did not respond to HT’s queries.

ONGC workers usually work in 14-day shifts on rotational basis. “ONGC had not rotated workers for around five weeks to nullify the risk of spreading the virus in Bombay High, an offshore oil field. However, it was only after the lockdown restrictions were lifted did ONGC arrange for charter flights for their workers to reach Mumbai, so that the workers stranded offshore could be given rest,” said a senior Juhu airport official.

Sources privy to the development said that all workers were taken to rigs only after they were rechecked for symptoms just before taking off.

A top helicopter company official, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Even though the pilots flying suspected people are provided hazmath suits, ONGC might start conducting swab tests even for the pilots flying the workers who tested positive after being brought back to land.”