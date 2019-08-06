10-year-old boy termed ‘characterless’ in school leaving certificate, teacher suspended

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 21:47 IST

A Class 5 student of a government school in Gonda district of east UP was termed ‘characterless’ by his teacher in the school leaving certificate (LC). The student’s mother has lodged a complaint with the district authorities in the matter, accusing the teacher concerned of corporal punishment. The student’s parents have also lodged a complaint in the local police station and demanded punitive action against the teacher.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Gonda, Mani Ram Singh, said, “Abhishek Verma, the teacher who wrote the comment (in the LC) and in-charge head master Rinki Singh have been suspended on the basis of a report submitted by the block education officer (BEO) in this case.”

Sarvedendra Vikram Bahadur Singh, director, basic education, said that he had reviewed the case and had directed BSA Gonda Mani Ram to call the accused teacher and the student’s parents to his office on August 13. “We will get to the bottom of the incident so that justice can be done,” he said.

The boy’s father is a marginal farmer and his mother is a housewife. According to the mother’s complaint, the child was beaten up badly by the accused teacher after he fell while playing at the school on July 31.

When he returned home, he told his parents about the beating. “I went to the school on August 1. The teacher, Abhishek Verma, argued with me and said that I should admit my son in some other school. He then brought the leaving certificate and wrote ‘characterless’ on it,” said the mother.

In the LC, the teacher wrote “charitraheen hona” (being characterless) as the reason for removing the student from the school. Further, in the section where details about a student’s behaviour are filled in, he wrote: “Abhadra aacharan and charitraheen” (indecent behaviour and characterless).

The LC is needed by a student leaving one school to seek admission in another. The remarks mentioned in it are paid due importance while admitting a new student.

“The teacher had no right to beat my child -- that too so badly. We want the local police to take action against him for beating up my son,” said the mother.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 21:47 IST