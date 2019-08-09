100 abandoned tubewells to be used for groundwater recharge in 50 villages

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:56 IST

After covering urban areas under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme, the district administration will now reach rural areas with the aim of conserving and harvesting water.

On August 28 and 29, the agriculture and horticulture department will conduct a water conservation drive in 50 villages of the district. More than 100 abandoned borewells will be used for groundwater recharge.

“In the two-day drive, 15 villages will be covered by the horticulture department and 35 by the agriculture department,” said Atma Ram Godara, deputy director, agriculture. He said 100 unused tubewells will be used for water recharge, to improve depleting groundwater levels.

“Groundwater has depleted in all blocks of the district. We are identifying the most affected villages where awareness can be created to bring a change,” Godara said.

Under the Union government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme, the department has been promoting micro-irrigation. Equipment like sprinklers is being provided to farmers at subsidised rates under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. They get an 85%-subsidy on sprinklers and the underground pipeline.

“Compared to other districts, farmers in Gurugram have taken to micro-irrigation,” Godara said. Going by the figures shared by the agriculture department, in 2018, 460 farmers applied for subsidy under the micro-irrigation scheme. This number has increased to 1,150 so far this year. Currently, 600 farmers have been identified as beneficiaries of the scheme. The horticulture department has been also been focusing on micro-irrigation.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 21:57 IST