e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 108 government staffers to screen people for Covid-19 in Amritsar

108 government staffers to screen people for Covid-19 in Amritsar

The health department on Friday started training employees of education, irrigation, sports and soil conservation departments, who will soon be deployed for screening people at the bus stand and railway station among other public places

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 22:02 IST
Mandeep Kaur Narula
Mandeep Kaur Narula
         

As many as 108 employees of various government departments will now join hands with the health department in Covid-19 related duties in Amritsar, after a sudden surge in coronavirus infections in the red-zone district.

The health department on Friday started training employees of education, irrigation, sports and soil conservation departments, who will soon be deployed at various public places to medically screen residents.

“Leaving their present duties, the employees will be roped in to help the health department in screening people at the bus stand and railway station among other public places. The move comes after the Punjab government decided that expert health officials will only perform duties related to active surveillance and sampling of the suspected patients,” said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal.

Civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said: “Government employees will be given professional training by health officials, led by Amardeep Singh, who is the deputy mass education and information officer. They will be trained to check Covid-19 symptoms and to conduct thermal screening of people. Since the employees will come in contact with incoming passengers, they will be made aware of the use of personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to prevent getting infected.”

Dr Kishore said with the district reporting fresh Covid-19 cases daily, most of which are community transmission cases, health officials will now concentrate on tracing the source of infection. “The health officials are also collecting over 200 samples of suspected patients and random people daily to contain the spread of the disease,” he said.

The district has reported 374 Covid-19 cases so far, out of which 307 have recovered and seven have died.

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In