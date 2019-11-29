11 booked for abetting suicide of 40-yr-old man

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:32 IST

Mora Sagari police booked 11 people of a family on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 40-year-old man and for sexually harassing his wife.

The man, employed with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), ended his life at Uran on Monday. In his suicide note, he said he took the step because he was allegedly harassed by his neighbours, following which the police booked the 11 people.

The man is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 16 and 11.

In September, the man’s neighbours had bought a plot adjacent to his house. The neighbours would hurl accusations at the man, claiming that sewage water from his compound entered their home. The man and his wife told the neighbours that it was not water from the sewage but rainwater.

Last week, the man approached the gram panchayat, where both the families were called to resolve the issue. The police also met the two families and counselled them. However, the man’s wife, in her complaint, said that despite the intervention by the authorities, the accused family attempted to attack the man on several occasions.

On Monday, when the man’s wife returned home, he was not there. She found his suicide note in the house.

“We registered an abetment to suicide case against the accused. Based on the complaint of the man’s wife, we also filed a case of sexual harassment,” said an officer from Mora Sagari police station.