11 civil servants being doctors helpful in Amritsar’s battle against Covid-19

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:08 IST

As Amritsar administration is battling Covid-19 which is spreading here alarmingly, command of its general and police administration is in hands of officers many of whom are doctors and thereby utilising their medical knowledge and experience to combat the pandemic.

The district has as many as 11 civil servants who are doctors as well. IPS officer Sukhchain Singh Gill is Amritsar police commissioner. He had passed MBBS from a local Government Medical College before joining IPS.

“Covid-19 is a biological crisis. If one has medical knowledge, he/she are helpful to protect the force and society from the outbreak,” said IPS officer and MBBS holder Simrat Kaur, who is acting as ADCP (headquarters). Her duty is deployment and welfare of the police who are acting as frontline warriors.

ADC (general) Himanshu Aggarwal (IAS) also has an MBBS degree and plays a key role in management of the anti-pandemic operations.

Another IAS Pallavi Choudhry, who is ADC (general), is BDS graduate. She is appointed as nodal officer for receiving the passengers landing at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar through evacuation flights along with PCS Deepak Bhatia, who is also a doctor and the SDM of Ajnala.

Similarly, Amritsar-2 SDM Shivraj Singh Bal is a retired army doctor, Baba Bakala SDM Major Sumit Mudh has also served as army doctor on Major rank. After fulfilling their duties in defence, they are now working as soldiers in the battle against Covid-19.

PCS officer and deputy director (local governments) Rajat Oberai, also a doctor, launched sanitisation drive in district, then acted as nodal officer for ensuring safe homecoming of migrants via trains.

After gaining medical education, Harnoor Dhillon cleared PCS examination and is now working as assistant commissioner; PPS officer Richa Agnihotri who is also doctor, is working as ACP narcotics; and ACP (headquarters) Ripu Tapan Singh Sandhu is also of the medical background.

“We are using medical experience of these officers to contain the outbreak in district and are working day and night,” said DC Shivdular Singh Dhillon, adding, “If the administrator is a doctor, he knows how to deal with medical emergencies and cannot be misguided by medical personnel in any cases.”