11 from Mumbai Police test positive for coronavirus

cities Updated: May 04, 2020 00:33 IST
Eleven Mumbai Police personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and Sunday.

Six of the personnel who have been tested positive are from Pydhonie police station, said senior inspector S Dudhgaokar. However, he refused to divulge any further information on the cases.

“On Saturday, police officers from south region underwent screening at a testing centre for police personnel at JJ Hospital, during which six police personnel from Pydhonie were tested positive. On Friday, during the police personnel from the central region were screened, during which three personnel from Nagpada police station and two constables from Mahim had been tested positive for coronavirus,” said a senior police officer.

The three personnel from Nagpada police station have been admitted and their contacts are being tested. Nagpada is a red zone, with a high number of cases.

This is not the first case where Pydhonie police station personnel were tested positive for coronavirus.

“Earlier, an assistant police inspector who had to be deployed at Varsha, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence at Malabar Hill on April 19, was stopped outside the premises after she was detected with fever. She was later found positive for coronavirus and is currently home quarantined after her treatment,” the officer said.

