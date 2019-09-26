11 rain related deaths in UP

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:19 IST

Eleven people died in rain related incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, said officials.

Three persons died in Hardoi, one each in Ballia, Fatehpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Unnao, Barabanki and Deoria among others. The deaths were due to lightening, snake bite, wall collapse and rainfall, the State Disaster Management Department said in a press statement.

As many as 22 houses were damaged and seven cattle also died in the state. River Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Ghazipur and Ballia. The Met department sounded an alert of heavy rainfall in 22 districts.

Relief commissioner GS Priyadarshi said the district magistrates had been directed to set up control rooms for relief and rescue operations and to maintain vigil over the flood situation.

Officials were told to supply food, drinking water, medicine and other items to flood victims, he said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:19 IST