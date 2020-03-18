111 travellers who returned from coronavirus-affected countries under Thane civic body watch

cities

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:32 IST

A total of 111 people, who have returned from coronavirus-affected countries since March 1, are being monitored by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

So far, 19 of the 111 were found with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever and were send to Kasturba Hospital for testing. While nine were tested negative for Covid 19, reports of the rest are awaited. Thane has one positive case of a 35-year-old man. However, his family has tested negative.

Anirudha Malgaonkar, health officer of TMC, said, “The patient is still recuperating at Kasturba and he is fine. We have home-quarantined the 111 people who have returned from other countries. We are monitoring their health. Usually, we check travellers for symptoms within six hours of their arrival. We have found 19 symptomatic people who were sent to Kasturba Hospital. The tests of nine people were negative. We are awaiting result for the remaining 10.”

On Tuesday, TMC barred people from entering the civic headquarters in Panchpakhadi and asked them to use the online services. A TMC official said, “We have issued a circular that people should enter the premises only if they have urgent work. The payment of taxes and bills and other services can be availed online. We have set up a help desk outside TMC headquarters to guide people.”

TMC has cancelled the general body meeting scheduled to be held on March 20.