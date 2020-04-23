e-paper
12 isolation coaches ready in Ambala, mock drill conducted

10 coaches, with a capacity of 16 patients each, are for patients, while two coaches are reserved for medical and ancillary staff, and for changing of clothes and protective gear

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:22 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
One of the 12 coaches of the Indian Railways that has been converted into isolation wards for Covid-19 patients at New Delhi railway station on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

A mock drill was conducted at Ambala Cantonment railway station on Thursday to finalise the protocol for the 12 modified train coaches that arrived in Ambala this week from the Jagadhari workshop in Yamunanagar.

Earlier this month, the railways decided to modify existing train coaches as isolation wards in the hour of crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a drill was conducted to finalise the working protocol to keep Covid-19 patients in isolation coaches.

Accordingly, 10 isolation coaches and two service coaches have been placed at the siding tracks of Ambala station. The 10 coaches, with a capacity of 16 patients per coach, have been earmarked for patients, while one coach is reserved for medical and ancillary staff, and another for changing of clothes and protective gear.

Divisional railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said, “The railways is doing all it can to serve the nation by ensuring unabated supply/transportation of essential goods. Apart from that, this division is making existing resources available to extend assistance during the epidemic. The departments concerned conducted a drill for these newly modified isolation coaches.”

The middle berth in these coaches have been removed for better occupation and the lower part of the compartment is plugged with plyboard for better flooring. Bed sheets and pillows with covers, bottle holders, electric points for medical instruments and curtains have been provided in every ward. 415 volts of electricity is also being supplied externally, railway officials had said.

The railways has converted four available toilets into two bathrooms by plugging the toilet pan and installing proper flooring. A hand shower, a bucket and a mug have also been provided in each bathroom. The coaches will be sanitised regularly and proper arrangements of meals, security and medical facilities will be ensured. The staff attending the coaches will also be given PPE kits.

