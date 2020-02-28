12 trains cancelled in Ambala division to resume from March 1

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:18 IST

A week after the Ambala division of Northern Railways extended the cancellation of 20 trains till March 31 due to foggy weather, it has decided to restore 12 trains from March 1.

Among these, the Hariharnath Express (14524) between Ambala and Barauni (Tuesday and Saturday) will run from March 3, and its return journey (14523, Monday and Thursday) from March 5.

The Amritsar-Gorakhpur Jansadharan Express (22424, Sundays) will be restored from March 1, and from March 2 on its way back to Amritsar (22423, Mondays).

Train Number 14618 Amritsar-Banmankhi Jan Sewa Express (daily) will resume from March 1, and from Banmankhi to Amritsar (14617) from March 3. Another train leaving Amritsar for Ajmer (19614) every Friday and Sunday will run from March 6, and from March 5 on its return journey (19611) every Thursday and Saturday.

Kolkata Express (13152) that operates daily and Sri Ganganagar Express (14714) that operates every Thursday will be restored from March 3 and March 5, respectively. Their return journeys will resume from March 1 (13151) and March 4 (14713), respectively.

Hari Mohan, senior divisional commercial manager, said in view of Radha Swami Satsang at Uttar Pradesh’s Sarsawa, all non-superfast express trains (up and down) will stop for one minute at Sarsawa station on Ambala-Saharanpur section from March 3 to March 5.