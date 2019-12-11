12-yr-old patient sexually abused by registered medical practitioner at Raipur Rani clinic

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:36 IST

A 12-year-old girl suffering from fever was sexually abused by a registered medical practitioner (RMP) at his clinic in Toda village in Raipur Rani on Tuesday.

The accused, Sonu, a native of Haryana’s Yamunanagar, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has yet to be arrested.

The child told the police that she visited the clinic with her sister, also a minor. When her turn came, Sonu asked her sister to wait outside and called her in alone.

Inside, the RMP kissed her and toucher her inappropriately. When she objected to this, he threatened her with a syringe. On noticing her sister gone for long, the victim’s sister went inside and saw Sonu harassing her, police said.

The sisters alleged that Sonu berated them strongly and threatened them against disclosing the matter to anyone or else they will face consequences.

Inspector Neha Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Women Police Station, Sector 5, said the terrified girls returned home, and informed their mother, who then approached the Raipur Rani police station to lodge a complaint .

The Raipur Rani police transferred the case to the women police station, where a case was registered. The victim was medically examined at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

“We have initiated an investigation on the girl’s complaint,” the SHO said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.

There are multiple clinics run by RMPs in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, where they are authorised to treat simple ailments.