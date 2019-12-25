123 rapes, 62 murders reported in Karnal this year

cities

Keeping a check on the crime rate in Karnal remains a challenge for the police as 123 rape cases and 62 murders were reported in the district so far this year.

However, police claimed that though the number has come down from 140 rape cases and 73 murders reported last year, more efforts are required to curb criminal activities in both urban and rural parts of the district.

Besides this, 43 incidents of attempt to murder, 58 cases of snatching, 344 cases of death in road accidents, 843 cases of theft, 839 cases of vehicle lifting and six cases of robbery were reported in the district.

This year, police also faced criticism for using force on students and teachers of Karnal ITI, who were protesting the killing of a student by Haryana Roadways bus. Earlier this month, six personnel of Karnal police were also suspended following allegations by cow vigilantes that they were helping smugglers and bringing a container carrying 21 bulls from Rohtak.

However, the district police had also taken several initiatives including free pick and drop facility for women at the night besides killing wanted gangster Jabra, alias Jabar Singh, who was carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head.

While briefing about achievements of the district police, superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said, “The Karnal police is committed to ensure the safety and security of people by putting a check on criminals in the district. The number of cases of crime, especially against women, has come down this year. As many as 35 gangs and 95 gangsters, nine of them wanted in several criminal cases, were arrested and ₹1.46 crore recovered from them.”

Also, 196 proclaimed offenders and 332 bail jumpers were arrested by the police, he added.

He said a special campaign is also being launched by the district police to put a check on death in road accidents. Also, 83 missing children, including 25 girls, were traced by the police and reunited with their families, he added.