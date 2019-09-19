13 fresh cases of dengue in Lucknow

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:05 IST

Thirteen fresh cases of dengue were reported in Lucknow on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to over 160. The cases were reported from Ashok Vihar, Bazarkhala, Ruchi Khand, Takrohi, Neelmatha and Gomti Nagar areas.

Besides, the health department served notices to 14 houses where conditions were found favourable for mosquito breeding.

