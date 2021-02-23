IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / 16 officials at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple suspended after irregularities
File photo: Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.(HT photo)
File photo: Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.(HT photo)
cities

16 officials at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple suspended after irregularities

  • Temple executive officer served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:03 PM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended as many as 16 officials at Sri Durga Malleshwara Swamy temple, popularly known as Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada city of Krishna district, for allegedly indulging in irregularities in the temple management.

Temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration, including six superintendent-rank officials, following communication from Special Commissioner of Endowments P Arjuna Rao.

Kanaka Durga temple, located atop the picturesque Indrakeeladri hill on the banks of Krishna river in Vijayawada, is one of the most popular temples in the state.

Also read: Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind - Jaishankar


The suspension orders were served based on a preliminary report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which conducted a series of raids on the temple for three days from February 18 to 20. “The suspension was done following instructions from the government,” Babu said without elaborating further.

The suspended officials include superintendents working at Annadanam (food serving) wing, stores department, housekeeping department, lands and shops management wing and those who manage various other wings related to donations to the temple, besides employees working at darshanam ticket sales counter, prasadam (food to be distributed among devotees after being offered to the deity) counters, the department that auctions sarees offered to the deity and even the wing that sells pictures of the temple and the Goddess.

An official from the state endowments department familiar with the development said the ACB, during its raids, detected large-scale malpractices related to the lease of temple lands and shops, food servicing, sale of darshanam tickets and auction of sarees.

“This is for the first time that so many employees, including senior officials, were suspended from services in any major temple in the state,” the official said.

Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Nani, alleged that the government was trying to wash off its hands by suspending a few lower-rung employees in the Kanaka Durga temple and sparing the real culprits.

He demanded that the government should sack endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and held him responsible for the corrupt practices at the temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh news
Close
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
Image for representation.(File photo for representation)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC crackdown on nightclubs, marriage halls, gymkhanas for violating Covid norms: 63 venues fined

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:08 PM IST
PUNE With Covid-19 cases rising in the city, inspection squads of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun surprise visits to multiple public sites, and those violating Covid-prevention norms are being fined
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
lucknow news

'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The question was asked by Samajwadi Party MLA Sanjay Garg who had sought to know about the amount received in the Chief Minister's care fund and the District Magistrates’ care fund between January1 to July 23 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.(HT photo)
File photo: Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.(HT photo)
cities

16 officials at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple suspended after irregularities

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Temple executive officer served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Marathi Sahitya Sammelan organisers in “wait and watch” mode over Nashik event

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:17 PM IST
PUNE The 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All-India Marathi Literary Meet) is scheduled to be held in Nashik on March 26, 27 and 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:17 PM IST
A 35-year-old man was stabbed inside a residential complex in Nerhegaon, Pune after he tried to stop an armed robbery of his car
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district administration, in an order issued on Tuesday, has directed the organisers of public functions to submit video recording of the event with the respective police stations within five days of the programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Sharma and his colleagues made false representations to the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), enjoyed many privileges and received government funds, the police complaint states. (Pic for representation)
Bharat Sharma and his colleagues made false representations to the ministry of youth affairs and sports and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), enjoyed many privileges and received government funds, the police complaint states. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Karate association secy held in Mumbai for forgery to avail govt privileges

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Mumbai police have arrested the secretary of the Karate Association of India (KAI), Bharat Sharma, from Delhi in connection with a cheating and forgery case registered in 2019 for an elaborate fraud he is suspected to have committed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
Krishna and Milana’s wedding took six months to plan. (Photo:instagram/milananagaraj)
bengaluru news

Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding

By Somya Suresh, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The couple’s wedding planner tells us what went into planning the most awaited wedding in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:48 PM IST
After Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan is the second state in the country to table a paperless budget. Gehlot, who is also the state finance minister, will read out the budget from a tablet at 11am
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is the leader of opposition, also questioned the BJP-JJP coalition’s new sports policy that does away with benefits his government gave to sportspersons in Haryana. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:36 PM IST
Former chief minister alleges that the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana is working on a policy of increasing unemployment, inflation and corruption
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19.(PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19.(PTI)
lucknow news

Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:57 PM IST
CM Adityanath made this written statement in response to a question by Samajwadi Party member Mohd Faheem Irfan in the state assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre

By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The boy’s family alleged he was beaten and later stabbed.The hostel staffers have been on the run since the boy was reported missing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Wanted gangster Lakha Sidhana addressing the rally at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s ancestral Mehraj village in Bathinda district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Addressing rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab CM’s ancestral Mehraj village, Lakha Sidhana puts onus on Capt Amarinder Singh if Punjab Police help Delhi counterparts in arresting Red Fort violence accused
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP