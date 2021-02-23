16 officials at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple suspended after irregularities
- Temple executive officer served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended as many as 16 officials at Sri Durga Malleshwara Swamy temple, popularly known as Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada city of Krishna district, for allegedly indulging in irregularities in the temple management.
Temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration, including six superintendent-rank officials, following communication from Special Commissioner of Endowments P Arjuna Rao.
Kanaka Durga temple, located atop the picturesque Indrakeeladri hill on the banks of Krishna river in Vijayawada, is one of the most popular temples in the state.
Also read: Terrorism one of the gravest threats to humankind - Jaishankar
The suspension orders were served based on a preliminary report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which conducted a series of raids on the temple for three days from February 18 to 20. “The suspension was done following instructions from the government,” Babu said without elaborating further.
The suspended officials include superintendents working at Annadanam (food serving) wing, stores department, housekeeping department, lands and shops management wing and those who manage various other wings related to donations to the temple, besides employees working at darshanam ticket sales counter, prasadam (food to be distributed among devotees after being offered to the deity) counters, the department that auctions sarees offered to the deity and even the wing that sells pictures of the temple and the Goddess.
An official from the state endowments department familiar with the development said the ACB, during its raids, detected large-scale malpractices related to the lease of temple lands and shops, food servicing, sale of darshanam tickets and auction of sarees.
“This is for the first time that so many employees, including senior officials, were suspended from services in any major temple in the state,” the official said.
Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada, Kesineni Nani, alleged that the government was trying to wash off its hands by suspending a few lower-rung employees in the Kanaka Durga temple and sparing the real culprits.
He demanded that the government should sack endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and held him responsible for the corrupt practices at the temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to have own law to upgrade prisons, impart skills to inmates
- The state has prepared a new bill, the Rajasthan Prisons Bill, 2021, taking inspiration from the model jail manual.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC crackdown on nightclubs, marriage halls, gymkhanas for violating Covid norms: 63 venues fined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP CM Covid Care Fund received 412 crore till July last year': CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 officials at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple suspended after irregularities
- Temple executive officer served the suspension orders on the officials working in various capacities in the temple administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marathi Sahitya Sammelan organisers in “wait and watch” mode over Nashik event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karate association secy held in Mumbai for forgery to avail govt privileges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everything you wanted to know about Darling Krishna and Milana’s wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan to present first paperless budget tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre should resume dialogue with protesting farmers: Hooda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-gratia for families of govt staff who died working for Covid prevention in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wanted Punjab gangster mocks police, calls for intensifying farmers’ stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox