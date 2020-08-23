e-paper
Home / Cities / 13-year-old Ludhiana boy hangs himself after losing mobile phone

13-year-old Ludhiana boy hangs himself after losing mobile phone

Went out to play with friends with the mobile phone, but lost it; shared with friend that he was scared of being scolded by his parents.

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Afraid of being scolded for losing his mobile phone, a 13-year-old boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Partap Nagar near Dholewal.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO, Division Number 6 police station, said the boy was an only child.

“His father, a labourer, had bought him a mobile phone to attend online classes. On Saturday evening, he went out to play with his friends with the phone in his pocket, and later realised he had lost it. He shared with a friend that he was scared of being scolded by his parents,” Brar added.

In the evening, when his parents returned home, they were shocked to find the boy hanging from the ceiling. They rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the Ludhiana civil hospital. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

