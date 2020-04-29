e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 14 fresh cases take Punjab count to 344

14 fresh cases take Punjab count to 344

Jalandhar topped the Tuesday’s tally with seven cases, followed by two each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran , and one from Hoshiarpur

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Fourteen new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the number of patients in the state to 344. Jalandhar topped the Tuesday’s tally with seven cases, followed by two each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran , and one from Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr TPS Sandhu, said with this, 85 cases have been reported in the district so far, highest in the sate.

Health officials in Jalandhar said a 40-year-old man of Bhagat Singh Colony and two of his elderly family members were found positive for the virus, besides a 38-year-old man and his two kids aged 12 and 10 of Hargobind Nagar in Basti Guzzan, and a 48-year-old daughter-in-law of a 65-year-old woman patient of Jawala Nagar.

In SBS Nagar, a 24-year-old man and his 50-year-old mother were found infected. They are the contact of 25-year-old Balachaur truck driver who was tested positive on Sunday.

Mohali reported two cases on Tuesday after a gap of five days. Both the patients are from district’s hotspot Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi. The first patient, a 47-year-old man, is the brother of the woman sarpanch who had tested positive for coronavirus infection, too. Another person, infected is 60 year old, who is also related to the sarpanch’s family.

In Tarn Taran, two more Hazur Sahib pilgrims were tested positive, while another Nanded returnee was found infected in Hoshiarpur.

Jalandhar man who infected 35, cured

Jasbir Singh, 40, from Raja Garden area of Jalandhar, who works in a vernacular daily and allegedly infected more than 35 people, including 19 co-workers, recovered of the infection on Tuesday.

top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities