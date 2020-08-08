14 injured in LPG cylinder blast at slum

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:51 IST

New Delhi: Fourteen people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded at a jhuggi in South Delhi’s Tigri, triggering a fire in the slum on Saturday evening, the police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (South), said while a middle-aged woman sustained serious burns, the injuries received by the others were relatively minor and were either due to the blaze or because of the collapse of some parts of the ‘jhuggi’ in which the blast took place.

“We are yet to ascertain the identity of the injured people. It is still too early to say how serious the woman’s condition is,” Thakur said on Saturday evening.

The call about the cylinder blast was received by the fire department at 7pm and eight fire tenders were dispatched to control the situation at the Jhuggi Jhopdi Colony of Tigri, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services.

The LPG cylinder blast had led to the collapse of some parts of the one-storey jhuggi and the fire had spread to some other nearby shanties, the DCP said.

“The fire was quickly doused and we removed the injured from the rubble and moved them to a hospital,” the officer said.