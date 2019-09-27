14-year-old boy goes missing from Balkum, cops file kidnap case

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:40 IST

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified people, after a 14-year-old boy went missing from his home in Balkum.

According to the police, Irsal Israr left home on September 24 and has not returned since then.

AV Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police station, said, “Israr lives with his parents, brother and sister. His father and elder brother are truck drivers, while his mother is a homemaker.”

On September 24, around 12pm, Israr told his mother that he was going out to play with his friends. His mother said he usually returns home within three hours, but he did not return home that day.

The police said his mother searched for him in the nearby buildings, but could not find him after which, she filed a complaint with the Kapurbawdi police station. “We have registered a kidnapping complaint and search for the boy is on,” Deshmukh said.

