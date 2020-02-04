14-year-old held for sexual assault on 4-year-old

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 18:38 IST

PUNE: A 14-year-old boy has been held by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

The boy, a Class 4 drop-out, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Yerawada and remanded to the observation home.

The victim, meanwhile, is undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday afternoon, after which, the child’s parents found blood on her clothes. The girl was repeatedly referring to “dada” from the neighbourhood, when the parents inquired about what had happened.

“There was blood on her clothes so the parents presumed that she may have fallen while playing. When the mother conducted a closer inspection, she found excessive bleeding and took her to a local doctor, who confirmed sexual assault,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Chaudhar of Alandi police station.

Accorrding to the police, the girl was playing on the ground floor of the building where she lives, when the teen lured her, with a mobile phone, inside his house. The parents of the teen and the victim are labourers. The boy also works as a daily wage labourer.

“The teenager was found at 9am coming out of hiding in a field on the outskirts of Alandi,” said senior PI Chaudhar, adding. “He ran away immediatley after the incident, and hid in a farm. In the morning, he came out around 9am and we got a tip about his presence near an area called Undri Ali.”

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has been registered at Alandi police station. .