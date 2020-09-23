e-paper
Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
Home / Cities / 14-year-old Ludhiana girl found hanging at her house

14-year-old Ludhiana girl found hanging at her house

Class 9 student was upset for a few days, but did not talk to her parents about it, say police; no suicide note found.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 14-year-old girl was found hanging in her house in Madadev Nagar of Kanganwal on Wednesday morning.

Police said according to her family, the girl, a student of Class 9, was gloomy for the past few days, but did not reveal the reason to her parents.

On Tuesday night, the family had dinner and retired to their rooms. The next morning, the girl’s father did not find her in her room, and on searching the house, was shocked to see her body hanging from the ceiling fan in another room.

He raised the alarm, following which neighbours helped him rush his daughter to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

ASI Opinderjit Singh, in-charge, Kanganwal police post, said they did not find any suicide note in the house.

The body has been sent to the Ludhiana civil hospital for post-mortem. “Further action will be taken following the autopsy report and statements of the deceased’s family members,” the ASI said.

