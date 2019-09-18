15 fresh dengue cases reported in a day

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:12 IST

Fifteen fresh dengue cases, the maximum in a day this season so far, were reported in the state capital on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to over 150 this year.

Areas that reported dengue cases included Aishbagh, Takrohi, Rajajipuram, Talkatora, Ashiana, Salenagar, Krishna Nagar and Sharda Nagar.

Ruchi Khand, Salenagar, Nadwa, Rajajipuram, Ashiana, Nagram, Manak Nagar, Chowk, Bangla Bazar, Daliganj, Khadra, Indira Nagar and Jankipuram have reported dengue cases earlier too.

The health department issued 67 notices to households and other establishments after officials found conditions favourable for mosquito breeding at various places. These included Secretariat Colony, Vinay Khand, Gomti Nagar and Kamta.

“Dengue spreading in different localities is not good. But this year, it has been sporadic and not epidemic, which means cases are being reported in high numbers from particular localities,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

He said, “The monsoon season is on, but the next 10 days will be crucial and people need to take preventive measures against dengue.”

“Though dengue affects human beings in every season, but there are more cases during monsoon and post monsoon. Hence it will be better to take precaution till mid-October at least,” said Dr Gupta.

“Wear full sleeves shirts at home also, keep surroundings clean and remove stagnant water,” advised Dr Sandip Kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

