35 injured as private bus rolls down 100-ft gorge in Kangra

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2019 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Thirty-five people were injured, 10 of them seriously, when a private bus they were travelling in skidded and rolled down a 100-foot gorge at Bagdur in Jawali sub division of Kangra district on Monday afternoon.

Police said the bus was on its way from Batti Meel to Jawali. The driver lost control of the bus while giving way to a vehicle coming from the opposite side. There were nearly 40 passengers in the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the accident could have been fatal had the bus not hit a tree and stopped after four somersaults.

Local residents rushed to the rescue of the passengers.

Ambulances were diverted to the spot and injured passengers were also evacuated in private vehicles, Jawali civil hospital senior medical officer Aman Dubey said, adding that a team of doctors was sent to the accident site.

Four of the seriously injured victims were referred to the government medical college and hospital at Tanda.

Kangra senior superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said that a case of rash and negligent driving had been registered.

