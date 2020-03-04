e-paper
150 member all-women delegation to visit Kartapur gurdwara on Women’s Day

Deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon will flag off the delegation.

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, a 150-member ‘All-India women’ delegation will visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, on March 8. FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Amritsar, will lead the delegation. Deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon will flag off the delegation. FICCI stands for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

“We could not have been gifted with a more opportune time to align our work at FLO Amritsar with the teachings of Guru Nanak,” said Arushi Verma, chairperson of FLO Amritsar. “The delegation, which has a 16-year-old and a 80-year-old as members will spread the teachings of Guru Nanak,” said Aparna Kapoor, another member of the delegation.

“Delegation members belong to Punjab, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and from other states of India. The government sends confirmation three days prior to the visit,” Arushi added.

