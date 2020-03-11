16,000 pre-primary students enrol in govt schools in Ludhiana this year

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:00 IST

Over 16,000 new students in age group of 3 to 5 years have been enrolled in pre-primary classes at various government primary schools of the district till date.

This is the highest number of students admitted in the government primary schools in Ludhiana in the last three years. A total 8,000 students were enrolled in pre-primary wing in 2017- 2018, when the pre-primary classes were started by the state education department and around 12,000 children joined pre-primary classes in 2018-19.

The education department started the enrolment process for these classes on November 14, 2019, and in the last four months, a large number of students from private schools have taken admission in pre-primary classes.

As per the data uploaded on the ePunjab web portal by government primary schools, the authorities have stated that more number of girls have been enrolled in pre-primary classes as compared to the number of boys.

The district education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, and deputy district education officer, elementary, Kuldeep Singh Saini, said they had been visiting schools regularly and motivating teachers to enhance the enrolment.

As per the school authorities, as many as 187 new students have been enrolled in Government Primary School, Giaspura. The school had admitted 2,700 students in the previous academic session and in the last four months, the number reached to 2,900. The school head, Nisha Rani, said, “We have installed seven projectors and are sure that the enrolment will enhance further in the coming days.”

The district education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, said, “To increase the enrollment in primary schools, we have conducted rallies in villages and interacted with parents by visiting door to door. We have also shown parents and village sarpanch the performance of our school students. In the last one year, many students from private schools had taken admission in government schools to avail the facilities.”

To achieve the target of improving the enrolment in pre-primary classes by 40% in the new session, the officials along with school heads and teachers held meetings and rallies. They also conducting sessions with parents, which resulted in the increased enrolment in pre-primary classes of government primary schools. During the rallies, parents were informed about the facilities available in government schools such as free education, books, uniform and mid-day-meal.

SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

The new attractions in government primary schools such as swings, toys, colourful rooms, projectors, e-content have also made a difference in increasing the number of students at the government schools.