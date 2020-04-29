16 fresh infections reported in J&K, tally climbs to 581

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:12 IST

Sixteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the UT to 581, officials said. An equal number of patients have also recovered and were discharged.

Officials said all fresh cases were reported from Kashmir division— Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla , Kulgam and Srinagar districts—where the tally has risen to 523.

A government spokesperson said, “16 new positive cases, all from Kashmir, have been reported in J&K. Equal number of patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.” “ Five patients have recovered from Jammu division and 11 from Kashmir,” he said.

On Tuesday, a 80-year-old woman from Srinagar had succumbed to the infection while 19 others had tested positive in the UT. So far 192 patients—145 in Kashmir and 47 in Jammu—have recovered while eight have died.

Till date, 68,846 people have been out under observation with 6,440 in home quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation, 244 in hospital quarantine, 8,663 in home surveillance while 53,110 have completed their surveillance period.

Man booked for hiding travel history, quarantined

Police on Wednesday booked and quarantined a man for violating the lockdown orders by travelling from Delhi in a truck carrying essential commodities to his native village in Samba district. He was identified as Sumeet Singh, son of Joginder Singh, a resident of Panjtilla village in Samba.

“He had not disclosed his travel history to the authorities,” a police official said.

He was immediately put in a quarantine centre at Ghagwal with the assistance of health department. A case under Sections 269, 270, 188 of the IPC was registered.

Meanwhile, a man who had escaped from a quarantine centre in Ghagwal area of Samba district was brought back and a case was

registered against him. He was identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Ram Ditta of Jasath, Ghagwal.“He escaped from a quarantine centre Shivam Resort Nonath but we brought him back,”a police officer said.

A case under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC was registered.