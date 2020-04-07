16 new Covid positive cases recorded in Pune

cities

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:40 IST

PUNE Pune recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 128.

Of the 16, 14 were reported in Pune city, while two are from Baramati, which comes under Pune rural.

The final count for Pune district on Tuesday stands at 158.

The area-wise bifurcation of the cases shows that of the 158 , 128 are from Pune city, 20 are from PCMC, one is from Pune Cantonment, four from Baramati, two from Haveli taluka, and one each from Junnar, Shirur and Mulshi talukas.

The two fresh cases from Baramati have been admitted to the Aundh civil hospital.

Of the 14 fresh cases in Pune city, three are from Bhavani peth, while others are from Guruwar peth, Nana peth, Parvati gaon and Hadapsar.

Nine of these patients have been admitted to Naidu hospital and three are at KEM and Sahyadri hospital, Hadapsar.

Two are admitted to the Aundh civil hospital and the rest are at Sassoon hospital.

Senior officials at the PMC health department confirmed that all of them are first contacts of already positive Covid-19 patients.