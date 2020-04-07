e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 16 new Covid positive cases recorded in Pune

16 new Covid positive cases recorded in Pune

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:40 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Pune recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases, caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 128.

Of the 16, 14 were reported in Pune city, while two are from Baramati, which comes under Pune rural.

The final count for Pune district on Tuesday stands at 158.

The area-wise bifurcation of the cases shows that of the 158 , 128 are from Pune city, 20 are from PCMC, one is from Pune Cantonment, four from Baramati, two from Haveli taluka, and one each from Junnar, Shirur and Mulshi talukas.

The two fresh cases from Baramati have been admitted to the Aundh civil hospital.

Of the 14 fresh cases in Pune city, three are from Bhavani peth, while others are from Guruwar peth, Nana peth, Parvati gaon and Hadapsar.

Nine of these patients have been admitted to Naidu hospital and three are at KEM and Sahyadri hospital, Hadapsar.

Two are admitted to the Aundh civil hospital and the rest are at Sassoon hospital.

Senior officials at the PMC health department confirmed that all of them are first contacts of already positive Covid-19 patients.

top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities