169 dengue cases reported in Prayagraj, anti-larval spray, fogging drives begin

PRAYAGRAJ: As flood waters recede in Prayagraj, a new problem has arisen. Three government hospitals in city have recorded 169 positive cases of dengue, though, thankfully, the number is comparatively less than that reported in the month of October last year.

According to district dengue control officer AN Mishra, cases of dengue have been reported in different parts of the district but the count of cases is more in urban than rural areas. Two anti-larval spray teams have been formed which are visiting localities from where dengue cases had been reported, Dr Mishra said.

Apart from anti-larval spray, teams comprising staff from the office of chief medical officer have been visiting different localities and creating awareness about not letting water accumulate, as it could be a breeding spot for mosquitoes during months from October to December.

“Due to floods, water is still present in pockets of low-lying areas, which is being covered by the anti-larval spray team. The frequency of patients being reported every three to four days is less than what was witnessed last year. A total of over 900 cases of dengue were reported last year in Prayagraj, with around 325 cases detected in the month of October alone. However, this year the count is nearly half,” he added.

To prevent the spread of dengue, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation is also carrying out fogging drives in densely populated localities of the city.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 21:03 IST