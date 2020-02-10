₹17 crore sanctioned to build 300 govt school classrooms: Preneet Kaur

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:28 IST

Member of parliament Preneet Kaur on Monday said ₹17 crore was being spent to construct 300 new classrooms in different government schools in the district.

Kaur said, “The addition of new rooms will improve the infrastructure in government schools. This will also help to meet the demand as the number of students enrolling in these schools is increasing.”

“A few tenders have already been floated for construction of classrooms. The best construction material will be used for building these classrooms,” she added