Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

17 injured as overloaded pick-up jeep rolls down hill in Kangra

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 09:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The jeep that doubled up as a goods carrier rolled back a steep ascent in Shahpur sub division of Kangra district. The accident could have been fatal had the vehicle not hit a tree while rolling down the hill.
The jeep that doubled up as a goods carrier rolled back a steep ascent in Shahpur sub division of Kangra district. The accident could have been fatal had the vehicle not hit a tree while rolling down the hill.(HT Photo)
         

Seventeen people were injured, two of them seriously, when the pick-up jeep in which they were travelling rolled down a hill near Niharki village in Shahpur sub division of Kangra district on Tuesday night.

The injured include four women and four children.

Kangra senior superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said that the victims belonged to Kutharna, Drini and Kanol villages and were on their way to attend a wedding at Ghera.

The overloaded vehicle rolled back a steep ascent. The accident could have been fatal had the vehicle not hit a tree while rolling down.

Local residents rushed the injured to Shahpur civil hospital from where two of them were referred to the government medical college and hospital at Tanda.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against driver Anek Kumar, who is absconding.

