17 Ludhiana cops who came in contact with Covid positive criminal test negative

cities

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:36 IST

The district health department on Thursday stated that the 17 cops from the Focal Point police station here, who had come in contact with a coronavirus infected theft accused, Saurav Sehgal, have tested negative. Saurav’s mother and brother and seven tenants living in his house have also tested negative.

On the other hand, three relatives of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli, have tested negative for the disease, while the report of 15 cops whose samples were sent on Sunday is awaited.

The three gunmen and driver of the ACP, whose samples were sent for testing, have been sent to their respective residences in Khanna, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur following objection by neighbouring residents, and asked to remain under home quarantine.

CONTACT OF FIRST CASUALTY TEST NEGATIVE IN FIRST REPORT

Meanwhile, eighteen days after a 42-year-old woman died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Amarpura here, her 72-year-old neighbour Surinder Kaur, 72, has tested negative in the first report. Kaur was isolated after coming in contact with the victim, Puja Rani, a domestic help who had died of the infection on March 29.

Confirming this, senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravi Dutt said, “After a few days, the second sampling will be done. If the report is negative again, Kaur will be sent home.”

NO NEW CASE

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said no new positive case was reported in the district on Thursday. He said to date, 895 sample have been sent for testing, of which report of 757 has been received. “Of these, 722 turned out to be negative, while 22 samples were rejected,” Agrawal said.

“Door-to-door survey of both the hotspots of district, Chowkimann and Gurre villages, is being carried out, under which 2,172 persons in 420 households of Chowkimann and 2,202 in 475 households of Gurre have been found asymptomatic. A similar survey is already going on in Amarpura, wherein 2,867 persons were surveyed, of which four persons, who were symptomatic, have been sent to the civil hospital, and their samples have been sent for testing.