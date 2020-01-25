17-year-old gets 20-year jail for raping, killing five-year old in Panchkula

cities

A local court here on Friday awarded 20-year jail to a 17-year-old youth, who was convicted on January 18, for raping and killing a 5-year-old girl in May last year after taking her along from her house on the pretext of ‘kanjak pujan’.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Narender Sura awarded the convict 20-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with ₹10,000 fine; 20-year imprisonment under Section 376-A (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with ₹10,000 fine and life imprisonment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC with ₹30,000 fine. The sentence will run concurrently.

The five-year-old victim was raped and then bludgeoned to death in broad daylight in Panchkula’s Sector 14 on May 13, 2019. The convict worked with the victim’s father, a painter, and lived in shanties around a kilometre from the crime spot. The accused had taken the girl along from her house around 10am on the pretext of ‘kanjak pujan’. The crime came to light around 2pm when the body was spotted.

As per the police, victim’s father had received a call from one of the locals, informing him about his daughter’s body being found from a vacant plot next to a private school in the area. As per the police, after raping the victim, the accused had hit her head with a stone when she didn’t adhere to him over not sharing her ordeal with anybody.

Panchkula district attorney Pankaj Garg said, “The order in the case is historic. According to me it is a felony crime and disturbs the social fabric.” He said there were strong evidence against him, including the DNA samples and blood stains on his clothes. “The medical evidence corroborated the prosecution charges,’ he said.

“The life imprisonment in such cases as per the Juvenile Justice Act is not for the remainder of the life; it is as per the state government’s policy,” added Garg. He said since the convict is a juvenile, the juvenile justice board decided for the trial in children court instead of a juvenile court, he added.

MAY 2019 P’KULA CRIME Convict had taken the victim along from her house on the pretext of ‘kanjak pujan’; body was found about a kilometre away four hours later

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Section 6 of POCSO Act: 20-year rigorous imprisonment, ₹10,000 fine

Section 376-A (rape): 20-year imprisonment, ₹10,000 fine

Section 302 (murder): Life imprisonment, ₹30,000 fine