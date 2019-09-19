18 arrested for creating ruckus during strike, commuters affected

cities

Noida: As traffic across the National Capital Region was severely hamstrung due to a transporters strike, 18 persons were arrested from across the city on Thursday for creating a ruckus and forcing auto drivers to evict passengers from their vehicles and join the protest. They were booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sent to jail.

Shailendra Mishra, Noida city magistrate, said the arrested people were halting traffic and forcing other drivers to join the protest. “The sector 49 and 24 police stations each arrested six persons while the Phase 2 and Phase 3 police stations each arrested three. They were sent to judicial custody,” he said.

Ramphal, in-charge, Sector 24 police station, said these people were blocking traffic near the Sector 52 Metro station. “They were forcing auto drivers to park their vehicle and evacuate commuters. They also snatched the keys of some autos. The police team then arrested the six persons,” he said. Protesters also halted traffic movement in Chijarsi, and an auto driver lay down on the road near the City Centre Metro station in protest and refused to move. He was later forced to move by residents and commuters.

The Noida Transporters’ Sanyukt Morcha had called for a bandh across the city for a one-day protest against the revised rate of fines for traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act that came into effect on September 1. Gautam Budh Nagar has at least 40,000 commercial vehicles, including 4,000 buses, 5,000 trucks, 10,000 cabs, 20,000 autos, and some e-rickshaws, among other vehicles, according to the transport union. Transporters had parked their trucks and buses, including those used to ferry school children — in the Noida Transport Nagar in Sector 69 and at other places. Staff were seen cooking chapatis and vegetables on their bus’ toolbox space and resting near their vehicles.

Meanwhile, commuters faced a lot of difficulties throughout the day at Botanic Garden, Sector 37, Sector 18, Sector 16, Sector 15, Sector 12-22, Delhi-Meerut expressway underpass near Sector 62. Last-mile connectivity outside Metro stations was also severely hit. A number of commuters were desperate, looking for public transport. Some people also walked with their luggage in absence of buses and autos.

A visit by HT to the Botanic Garden Metro station showed that there were some autos and e-rickshaws and some government-run buses that were plying. “I live in Ghaziabad and work in an IT company in Noida Sector 135. I changed three shared autos to reach Botanic Garden from Ghaziabad. The auto drivers are demanding unreasonable fares. I used to go to office in office cab but it is not coming,” said Saurabh Sharma, a commuter.

“I have to go to Meerut, but buses are not available. I do not know what to do,” another resident, Raghav Singh, said

A faction of the Noida Auto Drivers’ Association had supported the strike while a second group decided to ply autos. Lal Babu, a member of the Noida Auto Union, said drivers affiliated with the group drove their autos on Thursday. “The Noida Transport Association had not approached us. We decided to run the autos also because the revised fine is not applicable in Noida,” he said.

While the district magistrate had not issued an order for school closure on Thursday, in the absence of buses parents were seen ferrying their children to schools on motorcycles and in cars. Some students also walked and cycled to their schools.

Noida Transport Association, Noida Bus Association, Noida Cab Association, Noida CNG Auto Drivers’ Association joined the protest. The Morcha’s president Chaudhury Vedpal Singh said the Morcha is satisfied with Thursday’s protest. “We had already informed the administration, police and people about the strike. The transporters parked their trucks, buses, autos, at the Transport Nagar and also in different sectors. We demand the government to roll back the amended Act, or we will go on an indefinite strike,” he said.

