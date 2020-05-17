e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / May 17: 21,000 migrants ferried to Bihar and UP on 18 trains from Ferozepur division

May 17: 21,000 migrants ferried to Bihar and UP on 18 trains from Ferozepur division

A total of 10 trains, carrying around 12,000 migrants, departed from the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday, the highest ever in a single day

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 03:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 67 trains have departed from Ludhiana since May 5, carrying around 80,000 passengers so far.
As many as 67 trains have departed from Ludhiana since May 5, carrying around 80,000 passengers so far.(HT File Photo)
         

As many as 21,000 migrants left for their home states on different trains that departed from the stations falling under the Ferozepur division on Sunday. A total of 10 trains, carrying around 12,000 migrants, departed from the Ludhiana railway station today. This is the highest number of train to operate from a station in the northern region in a day.

Besides, five trains left from Jalandhar City, two from Amritsar and one from Ferozepur today. As many as 67 trains have departed from Ludhiana since May 5, carrying around 80,000 passengers so far. From Jalandhar city railway station, as many as 50 trains have left while from Amritsar 14 have left and six from Ferozepur.

In the last 13 days, a total of 137 trains have ferried around 1.64 lakh passengers from four stations of Ferozepur Division.

On Monday, 11 trains will run from Ludhiana railway station to districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In