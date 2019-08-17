18-yr-old may be thane’s 1st leptospirosis casualty

cities

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:14 IST

An 18-year-old Diva resident, Manjiri Sagat, is suspected to have died of leptospirosis at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on August 16. This could be the first leptospirosis case in Thane this monsoon. While the death certificate of Manjiri Sagat stated the cause of death is “respiratory failure with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome”, Thane civic body’s health officer, Dr Hardas Gujar, said they suspect the death occurred due to leptospirosis, but can’t confirm it.

Dr Kuldeep Mahajan, medical director, Ace Hospital and Research Centre, who treated Sagat, said, her symptoms seemed like leptospirosis.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:14 IST