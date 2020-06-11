19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470

cities

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST

Nineteen more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh late on Wednesday and Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 470, officials said.

Three cases were reported from Una district, eight from Kangra, two each from Chamba, Hamirpur and Solan and one each from Sirmaur and Shimla.

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar said three people tested positive in the district late on Wednesday night. Of these, two were under home quarantine and one in institutional quarantine.

They include a 21-year-old youth who returned from Assam while the other patient, a 30-year-old man had returned from Delhi. The third patient is a 45-year-old man from Amb sub-division, who had returned from Delhi and was in institutional quarantine in a hotel.

EIGHT TEST POSITIVE IN KANGRA

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said eight people who returned from Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 in the district. The fresh cases include a 35-year-old man and his wife aged 27 from Rachialu village. Another 27-year-old woman from Jawali town has also tested positive. A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter from Naganpatt are also among the fresh cases. Besides, a 52-year-old man and his 22-year-old daughter have also tested positive. Another man, aged 61, also from Baijnath, has contracted the disease.

FOUR CASES IN SOLAN AND CHAMBA

Four cases were reported on Thursday from Solan and Chamba. Deputy commissioner KC Chaman said one of the two cases from the district is a truck driver from Nalagarh area. “He was quarantined in his truck and tested positive in the morning,” he said. The second patient is a former village panchayat pradhan from Baddi area. In Chamba, a 23-year-old man from Kehal Bakan village and a 25-year-old woman from Salooni have tested positive.

The man was home-quarantined since his return from Gurugram on June 2. The woman was institutionally quarantined at Banikhet since she returned from Delhi on May 28, said Chamba DC Vivek Bhatia.

A 17-year-old youth has tested positive in Sirmaur. His mother is already undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Two cases were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla.

KANGRA, HAMIRPUR WORST-HIT

So far, Himachal has recorded 470 cases, of which 276 have recovered while six, including three men and three women, have succumbed to the disease. Eleven patients have migrated to other states.

Kangra and Hamirpur are the worst-hit districts with 126 cases each. A total of 57 cases have been reported in Una, 37 in Solan, 34 in Chamba, 24 in Bilaspur, 23 in Sirmaur, 22 in Mandi, 15 in Shimla, four in Kullu and two in Kinnaur.

The active cases in the state have come down to 177 as twenty-six patients have recovered.

Kangra has the maximum of 58 active cases.