19 shops challaned for violating lockdown norms in Ambala

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:13 IST

The Ambala municipal corporation challaned and shut as many as 19 shops for violating lockdown norms on Tuesday.

In an order issued last week, district magistrate (DM) Ashok Kumar Sharma had allowed opening of shops with some curbs.

“All other ‘left-side’ shops in markets marked with ‘L’ will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 5pm and all the ‘right-side’ shops in the same markets market with ‘R’ will open on the remaining days, except Sundays,” the order read.

Teams led by city project officer inspected the markets at Jagadhri Gate, Durga Nagar, Manav Chowk, Naraingarh Road and Sounda village, and issued challans to 19 shops that were found violating the rules.

MC commissioner Parth Gupta said, “Our enforcement teams are inspecting the areas since the curbs were relaxed. They are ensuring that the rules are followed, they had earlier warned the violators and later issued challans.”

Earlier, on Monday, an FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by a municipal council officer in Ambala Cantonment stating that a few shop owners had misbehaved with employees and officials of the council.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on May 9 when the team along with Ambala Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate went to inspect the markets and asked violators to close shops, but the violators misbehaved.