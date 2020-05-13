e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 19 shops challaned for violating lockdown norms in Ambala

19 shops challaned for violating lockdown norms in Ambala

On Monday, an FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by a municipal council officer in Ambala Cantonment stating that a few shop owners had misbehaved with employees and officials of the council

cities Updated: May 13, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Ambala municipal corporation challaned and shut as many as 19 shops for violating lockdown norms on Tuesday.

In an order issued last week, district magistrate (DM) Ashok Kumar Sharma had allowed opening of shops with some curbs.

“All other ‘left-side’ shops in markets marked with ‘L’ will open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 5pm and all the ‘right-side’ shops in the same markets market with ‘R’ will open on the remaining days, except Sundays,” the order read.

Teams led by city project officer inspected the markets at Jagadhri Gate, Durga Nagar, Manav Chowk, Naraingarh Road and Sounda village, and issued challans to 19 shops that were found violating the rules.

MC commissioner Parth Gupta said, “Our enforcement teams are inspecting the areas since the curbs were relaxed. They are ensuring that the rules are followed, they had earlier warned the violators and later issued challans.”

Earlier, on Monday, an FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by a municipal council officer in Ambala Cantonment stating that a few shop owners had misbehaved with employees and officials of the council.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on May 9 when the team along with Ambala Cantonment sub-divisional magistrate went to inspect the markets and asked violators to close shops, but the violators misbehaved.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracker, now has 10 crore users
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
PM Modi’s stimulus for self-reliant India. Enough to reboot Indian economy?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In