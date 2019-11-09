19-year-old from Malad held for stalking, abusing 15-year-old girl

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:39 IST

A 19-year-old boy was recently arrested by the Kurar police for allegedly stalking and abusing a 15-year-old girl.

An officer said the accused and the complainant lived in Malad.

The accused had allegedly followed the complainant home from her school between April and October. He also allegedly wrote her letters and proposed to her. He started abusing the complainant when she didn’t respond to her overtures.

The complainant then informed her mother and they approached the police on October 1. An FIR was registered against the accused, and he was arrested on November 2 under sections 354 (D) (stalking) of the IPC and section 12 (sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.