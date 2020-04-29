e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 19-year-old shot at over financial dispute, critical

19-year-old shot at over financial dispute, critical

cities Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram:

A 19-year-old man was allegedly shot at over some financial dispute in Bamroli village near Sector 88 on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the man sustained at least three gunshot wounds and his condition is reported critical at a private hospital.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Gupta, is a resident of Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10. He has a flour mill business, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.15pm when Gupta got a phone call from two acquaintances, Sunil and Sonu, who asked him to come to Bamroli to collect Rs 50,000 which the duo had borrowed from the victim.

The victim’s brother, Prince Gupta, said that his brother drove his scooter to Bamroli, about three kilometres from their house, to meet the suspects.

“They shot him near a drain after refusing to return the loan money. He sustained gunshot wounds in his foot, stomach and left arm. After sustaining injuries, he made a phone call to my uncle informing him of the shooting. Within a few minutes, we reached the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a private hospital near Rajiv Chowk,” said Prince.

He added that on the way to the hospital, his brother had identified the shooters before falling unconscious.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, that the victim was later referred to another private hospital for treatment.

“On the statement of his brother, we have registered a case and a probe has been initiated. Preliminary probe suggests enmity over a money dispute was the reason for the alleged shooting,” said the police official, adding that the suspects are at large.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station on Tuesday, said the police.

top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities