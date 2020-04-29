19-year-old shot at over financial dispute, critical

cities

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:12 IST

Gurugram:

A 19-year-old man was allegedly shot at over some financial dispute in Bamroli village near Sector 88 on Tuesday afternoon. The police said the man sustained at least three gunshot wounds and his condition is reported critical at a private hospital.

The victim, identified as Nikhil Gupta, is a resident of Garhi Harsaru village in Sector 10. He has a flour mill business, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.15pm when Gupta got a phone call from two acquaintances, Sunil and Sonu, who asked him to come to Bamroli to collect Rs 50,000 which the duo had borrowed from the victim.

The victim’s brother, Prince Gupta, said that his brother drove his scooter to Bamroli, about three kilometres from their house, to meet the suspects.

“They shot him near a drain after refusing to return the loan money. He sustained gunshot wounds in his foot, stomach and left arm. After sustaining injuries, he made a phone call to my uncle informing him of the shooting. Within a few minutes, we reached the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to a private hospital near Rajiv Chowk,” said Prince.

He added that on the way to the hospital, his brother had identified the shooters before falling unconscious.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, that the victim was later referred to another private hospital for treatment.

“On the statement of his brother, we have registered a case and a probe has been initiated. Preliminary probe suggests enmity over a money dispute was the reason for the alleged shooting,” said the police official, adding that the suspects are at large.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station on Tuesday, said the police.